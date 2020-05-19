Bayern blanks Union Berlin

From the spot: Robert Lewandowski scores Bayern’s opening goal against Union Berlin.

Berlin

19 May 2020 00:54 IST

Restores four point lead over Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leader Bayern Munich resumed its Bundesliga title chase with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin behind closed doors in its first match in two months.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard scored a late header.

Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the campaign in all competitions as Bayern restored its four-point lead over Dortmund.

The result: Union Berlin 0 lost to Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 40-pen, Pavard 80).