Bayern blanks Union Berlin

From the spot: Robert Lewandowski scores Bayern’s opening goal against Union Berlin.

Restores four point lead over Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski bagged his 26th league goal this season as leader Bayern Munich resumed its Bundesliga title chase with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin behind closed doors in its first match in two months.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty and defender Benjamin Pavard scored a late header.

Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the campaign in all competitions as Bayern restored its four-point lead over Dortmund.

The result: Union Berlin 0 lost to Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 40-pen, Pavard 80).

