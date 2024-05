Kerala men bounced back from being 33-49 down at half-time to beat defending champion Uttar Pradesh 92-88 in a group-A league match of the 74th National junior basketball championship in Indore on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s section, Rajasthan surprised Kerala 80-63.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Men: Group-A: Kerala 92 (Vinay Sankar 28, LR Niranjan 15, Jins Joby 14, Asswin Krishna 12, Niyukth Salil 11) bt Uttar Pradesh 88 (Vedansh Ranot 24, Kunal Singgh 24, Harshit Tomar 14).

Chandigarh 70 (Gourav Kumar Singh 19, Himanshu Hooda 12, Ravinder Kaushik 10) bt Punjab 64 (Sahibrjit Singh 20).

Group-B: Rajasthan 64 (Nitesh Kumar 17, Nuhammed Ishan 15, Mayank Jawa 11) bt Andhra Pradesh 24 (Dwaraknatha Reddy 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh 77 (Mohit Jogchand 25, Ajay 12, Kirtiraj Singh 10) bt Odisha 32 (Biswanath Sisa 14).

Women: Group-A: Rajasthan 80 (Priyanka Pal 29, Bhumika Verma 22, Priyanshi Joshi 14) bt Kerala 63 (Amanda Rocha 23).

Madhya Pradesh 66 (Kushpal Singh 29, Guni Agarwal 14) bt Karnataka 56 (Aditi Subramaniam 19, Tarun Tarushree 18).

Group-B: Maharashtra 98 (Aananya Bhavssar 37, Rajvi Maladhari 18, Gunjan Mantri 11) bt Chhattisgarh 54 (Palakshi Thakur 20, Komalpreet Kaur 17).

Gujarat 86 (Archi Patel 30, Aahana George 25, Aradhana Patel 12) bt Uttar Pradesh 77 (Ruby Rajput 24, Anushka Chouhan 23, Saloni Kumari 12).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.