Uttar Pradesh boys and Tamil Nadu girls clinch the title

February 11, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu clinched the boys and girls’ titles respectively in the 73rd National junior basketball championships in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. UP defeated Rajasthan 106-67 while Tamil Nadu overcame Punjab 91-88 in the girls’ summit clash. Tamil Nadu boys and Maharashtra girls finished third.

The results (finals): Boys: UP 106 (Kushal Singh 27, Muhammed Kaif 25, Dev Premi 22) bt Rajasthan 67 (Lokesh Kumar 16, Jaideep Rathore 13, Muhammed Kshan 13, Nithesh Kumar 11). Girls: TN 91 (Harima Sundari 31, Soan Realin 13, Ruth Anna Blessen 11, R. Deepthi 10, Antheya Daisy 10) bt Punjab 88 (Komal Preeth Kaur 29, Manmeet Kaur 27, Nadar Dhillon 14, Anchal 12).

