February 10, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Tamil Nadu topped Group-A and reached the girls’ quarterfinals of the National junior basketball championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, along with Maharashtra and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu boys, too, reached the last eight from Group-B with Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

The results (league):

Boys: Uttar Pradesh 58 (Harsh Dagar 22, Kunal Kumar Singh 12, Kushal Singh 13, Muhammad Kaif 11) bt Punjab 64 (Bhanu Pratap Sood 19, Japsanjam Singh 11, Sahibjit Singh 11).

Chandigarh 86 (Sanju Gajbhiye 23, Vipul 22, Himanshu Hooda 18) bt Tamil Nadu 81 (S. Pragalathan 36, S. Deepak 20).

Rajasthan 115 (Akshit Hooda 36, Lokesh Kumar 20, Ishan Muhammad 15, Banti Choudhari 10) bt Andhra Pradesh 46 (Dwarkantha Reddy 14).

Girls: Uttar Pradesh 58 (Himanshi Kumari 13, Nancy Gupta 11, Anushika Chouhan 10 ) bt Haryana 56 (Anjali Suresh Kumar 23, Mannu Rajbir 13, Kafi Satpal 11).

Maharashtra 82 (Sanika Phule 24, Ananya Bhavasar 19, Mansi Nimalkar 13) bt Kerala 50 (P.A. Alka 12).

Tamil Nadu 73 (Sona Resalin 12, Sadhana Veronica 10, Juana Chrisolin 10) bt Chandigarh 54.

