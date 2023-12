December 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - LUDHIANA

Tamil Nadu women led in the first-half, but champion Railways struck in the second to eke out a 69-62 victory in the semifinals of the 73rd National basketball championships in Ludhiana on Saturday.

In the final, Railways will be challenged by Kerala, which outplayed Karnataka 62-33.

TN men advance

Tamil Nadu men beat Delhi 91-69 in the semifinals and will take on Railways, which knocked out defending champion Punjab 63-56.

The results:

Men, semifinals: Tamil Nadu 91 (Aravind Kumar 18, B. Soorya 14, Baldhaneshwar 12, Lokeshwaran 10) bt Delhi 69 (Ravi Bhardwaj 15, Aryan 14, J. Sahil 14, Joginder Singh 13).

Railways 63 (Sahil Kalyan 22, Rajpreet Singh 20) bt Punjab 56 (Kanwar Gurbaj 17, Amritpal Singh 14, Yadwinder Singh 14).

Quarterfinals: Punjab 81 (Kanwar Gurbaj 32, Amritpal Singh 27) bt Karnataka 70 (Pratyanshu Tomar 30, Abhishek 15).

Women, semifinals: Railways 69 (Poonam Chaturvedi 19, Pushpa Senthilkumar 18, M. Bhandawya 14) bt Tamil Nadu 62 (K. Sathya 19, M. Nishanthi 13, Srividhya 10, Nitika 10).

Kerala 62 (R. Sreekala 18, Kavitha Jose 17, Garima Merlin Varghese 14, Aneesha Cleetus 11) bt Karnataka 33 (Varsha Nandhini 14).

