June 01, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Six Indian players — Aanaya Bhavsar, Komalpreet Kaur, Muskan Singh, Nadar Kaur Dhillon, Sahira Balyan and Mohammad Ishan — are part of the 13th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia camp being held at the New York University campus in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from Friday.

The four-day camp, with a bunch of current and former NBA players and coaches providing guidance, will feature 40 boys and 40 girls from 20 countries in the region.

Saddiq Bey, Monte Morris, Taj Gibson, Rodney McGrruder will be some of the current NBA coaches in action.

The campers will have a variety of activities including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games apart from life skills and leadership development sessions.

There will be a bunch of awards for the best campers in different sections.

The combined effort of NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has so far helped 3,900 players from 134 countries. 106 of those players have advanced to the NBA or WNBA. There have been 66 BWB camps in 43 cities in 31 countries around the world so far, since 2001.

Capitalising on the camp, the organisers will also host 40 under-15 players concurrently, drafted from the Junior NBA scheme of Abu Dhabi league.