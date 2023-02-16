India basketball team for FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers

Bengaluru
The Indian men’s basketball team will play two home matches in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers (Window-6) next week.
India will take on Jordan on February 24, and Saudi Arabia on February 27. Both matches will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here.
The squad:
Muin Bek Hafeez, Arvind Kumar, Harsh Dagar, Sejin Mathew, Pratyanshu Tomar, Prashant Singh Rawat, Amarendra Nayak, Piyush Meena, Lokendra Singh, Aryan, K.S. Ulhas, Gurbaz Sandhu.
Head coach: Veselin Matic; Coaches: Umashankar and P.S. Santosh.
COMMents
SHARE