ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar head coach Demir says the team is in a re-building phase

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Hakan Demir transitions from coaching Iran to Qatar in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, aiming for Asia Cup finals

K. Keerthivasan

Hakan Demir, Qatar men’s basketball coach, oversees a training session for the team ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

In February this year, Hakan Demir was the head coach of the Iran men’s team in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, when it took on Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the second window begins at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday (November 22), Demir will be the head coach of Qatar that will challenge a young Indian team.

After losing its matches to Iran and Kazakhstan, Qatar is placed third in Group-E ahead of India, which is in fourth. Demir said India’s match is crucial to both as they have lost two games apiece, but insisted that India will be the favourite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know the India team is very competitive and fights hard until the last second. Qatar and India are 0-2 in their groups. It will be a very crucial game for both. But of course, India has the home court advantage and will be the favourite,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Qatar was quite a strong team a couple of decades back, finishing third in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2005. Since then, it has gone down the world rankings (101 to India’s 76) after failing to qualify for the Asia Cup last year. But Demir said the team is in the rebuilding phase and is bound to do better sooner than later.

“We are rebooting Qatar basketball again with many players in the age group of 16-19 years. We have two naturalised players in Mike Lewis and Donte Grantham from the USA. We will get better with every tournament. At the moment, we want to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia from August 5 to 17, 2025,” Demir said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US