 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar head coach Demir says the team is in a re-building phase

Hakan Demir transitions from coaching Iran to Qatar in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, aiming for Asia Cup finals

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Hakan Demir, Qatar men’s basketball coach, oversees a training session for the team ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Hakan Demir, Qatar men’s basketball coach, oversees a training session for the team ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

In February this year, Hakan Demir was the head coach of the Iran men’s team in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, when it took on Qatar.

Now, as the second window begins at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday (November 22), Demir will be the head coach of Qatar that will challenge a young Indian team.

After losing its matches to Iran and Kazakhstan, Qatar is placed third in Group-E ahead of India, which is in fourth. Demir said India’s match is crucial to both as they have lost two games apiece, but insisted that India will be the favourite.

“I know the India team is very competitive and fights hard until the last second. Qatar and India are 0-2 in their groups. It will be a very crucial game for both. But of course, India has the home court advantage and will be the favourite,” he said.

Qatar was quite a strong team a couple of decades back, finishing third in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2005. Since then, it has gone down the world rankings (101 to India’s 76) after failing to qualify for the Asia Cup last year. But Demir said the team is in the rebuilding phase and is bound to do better sooner than later.

“We are rebooting Qatar basketball again with many players in the age group of 16-19 years. We have two naturalised players in Mike Lewis and Donte Grantham from the USA. We will get better with every tournament. At the moment, we want to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia from August 5 to 17, 2025,” Demir said.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Related Topics

basketball / sport / sports event / regional championship / international tournament / Qatar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.