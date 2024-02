February 07, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

After trailing till the third quarter, Punjab defeated Kerala 72-63 in a men’s league match of the 73rd Junior National Basketball Championship here on Wednesday. In the women’s section, Punjab completed its league engagements by winning all four matches after beating Uttar Pradesh 79-69 in a closely fought contest.

The results:

Men: Chandigarh 65 (Ravinder Kaushik 23, Himanshu Hooda 18) bt Karnataka 50 (Avinash Nayak 22, N.M. Vishnu 10, Prithvi Samaresh 10); Punjab 72 (Jessajam Singh 27, Bhanu Pratap Singh 20) bt Kerala 63(Muhammed Sahal 19, Mohammed Irfan 16, Jims K Joby 16); Rajasthan 92 (Muhammad Ishan 29, Akshith Hooda 21, Banti Choudhary 20) bt Madhya Pradesh 69 (Ajay 16, Goutham Pal 16) bt Karnataka 61 (Avinash Nayak 22, N.M. Vishnu 12); Tamil Nadu 85 (S. Deepak 14, Prahaladhan 13, Karan J Jayamurugan 10) bt Andhra Pradesh 58 (Sathya Prakash Gandodi 21, Anil Kumar 12).

Women: Maharashtra 76 (Sanika Phule 19, Bhumika Sarje 16, Mansi Nirmal 11) bt Chandigarh 45 (Arpita Dey 12, Anshu 10); Kerala 68 (K.A. Abhirami 24, P.A. Alka 16, S.P. Ankamol 13) bt Karnataka 45; Punjab 79 (Manmeet Kaur 23, Komal Preet Kaur 20, Mahip Kaur 14, Anchal 10, Nadar Dhillon 12) bt Uttar Pradesh 69 (Ruby Rajput 25, Nancy Gupta 18); Madhya Pradesh 56 (Ananya Maheswari 12, Kushi Pal Singh 11) bt Harayana 38 (Anjali Suresh Kumar 13).