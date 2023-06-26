ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Federation of India election in Delhi on July 5

June 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated June 27, 2023 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

The BFI election would be held for the post of President, seven Vice presidents, one secretary general, five Jong Secretaries and one treasurer, apart from 11 Executive members.

Sports Bureau

The Administrator Justice P Krishna Bhatt, appointed by the Delhi High Court, announced in a press conference here on Monday that the election for Basketball Federation of India (BFI) would be held afresh on July 5.

The election would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Capital with the same electoral college that was in place when the earlier election was held in February.

The District and Sessions Judge (retired), HS Sharma has been appointed as the Returning Officer (RO) to hold the elections.

The Kerala Basketball Association will have time till 1 p.m. on June 27, to file its nominations. The complete list of nominations, including the ones received earlier from other associations, would be published on June 29. The last date of withdrawal of candidates will be 3 p.m. on June 30. Final list of candidates will be published on July 1.

The election of the BFI was supposed to be held on February 18, but the results, announced as ‘elected unopposed’ on February 13, were challenged by three petitions. The court noted that “it was alleged that all nomination forms of groups opposite to, or other than, the present incumbent president have been deliberately rejected”.

