Ballerina wins Juvenile Sprinters’ Million

July 02, 2022 19:09 IST

United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited’s Ballerina (Suraj up) won the Juvenile Sprinters’ Million, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (July 2). The winner is trained by Prasad Raju.

1. SUPERVITE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: OZARK (T.S. Jodha) 1, Beldona (Arvind K) 2, The Omega Man (Saddam H) 3 and Zehnaseeb (Darshan) 4. Not run: Baroness. 4-1/4, Lnk and 4. 1m, 15.56s. ₹34 (w), 12, 11 and 54 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 112, FP: 85, Q: 26, Trinella: 1,675 and 814, Exacta: 6,060 and 3,376. Favourite: Beldona. Owner: Mr. Syed Muheeb. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

2. FANTABULOUS KING PLATE (1,200m), md. 3-y-o only (terms): INYOUWEBELIEVE (Trevor) 1, Tripitaka (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Stormwatch (Hindu S) 3 and Stormy Ocean (Ajinkya) 4. Lnk, 5 and 3/4. 1m, 14.80s. ₹17 (w), 11, 30 and 41 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 99, FP: 106, Q: 92, Trinella: 2,286 and 980, Exacta: 8,386 and 1,369. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. NAWAB M ARSHAD ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above: TAIMUR (Bhawani S) 1, Sea Of Cortez (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Automatic (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Truly Epic (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 40.13s. ₹26 (w), 12 and 65 (p), SHP: 115, THP: 41, FP: 685, Q: 417, Trinella: 4,001 and 536, Exacta: 4,858 and 1,487. Favourite: Taimur. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. JUVENILE SPRINTERS’ MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (terms): BALLERINA (Suraj) 1, Artemis Ignacia (Akshay K) 2, O Hansini (Trevor) 3 and Amreli (Sandesh) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 13.45s. ₹71 (w), 27 and 21 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 31, FP: 344, Q: 97, Trinella: 1,318 and 410, Exacta: 1,229 and 360. Favourite: Amreli. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

5. AKHAL-TEKE PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65: SUCCESS (Hindu S) 1, Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 2, Pissarro (Trevor) 3 and Peluche (T.S. Jodha) 4. 10-1/2, 2 and 3/4. 2m 05.95s. ₹21 (w), 12, 15 and 13 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 44, FP: 66, Q: 50, Trinella: 123 and 56, Exacta: 602 and 352. Favourite: Success. Owner: Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. LADY GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: POLISHED GIRL (Suraj) 1, La Reina (Sandesh) 2, Nikolina (Akshay K) 3 and Yukan (Srinath) 4. 4, 1-1/4 and 7-1/2. 1m, 26.64s. ₹17 (w), 10, 17 and 13 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 41, FP: 105, Q: 66, Trinella: 180 and 46, Exacta: 328 and 173. Favourite: Polished Girl. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. M. Ravi and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. SUPERVITE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: DEBONAIR (Md. Aliyar) 1, Altair (Arvind K) 2, Port Of Beauty (S. Shareef) 3 and Red Lucifer (Salman K) 4. Not run: Emeraldo. Nk, 6-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 6.94s. ₹91 (w), 26, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 46, FP: 408, Q: 144, Trinella: 1,550 and 664, Exacta: 3,002 and 1,342. Favourite: Altair. Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

Jackpot: ₹5,217 (six tkts.); Runner-up: 543 (72 tkts.); Treble (i): 706 (16 tkts.); (ii): 247 (82 tkts).