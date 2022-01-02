Ballerina may score an encore

Hyderabad:

02 January 2022 01:00 IST

Trainer K.S.V. Prasad Raju’s Ballerina, who won in her last start, may score an encore in the Byerly Turk Million (Gr. 3), the feature event of Sunday’s (Jan. 2) races.

1. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 2.15 p.m.: 1. Adamas (6) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Carlisle (3) D.S. Deora 56, 3. China Town (2) A.A. Vikrant 56, 4. Golden Inzio (7) Aneel 56, 5. High Reward (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Black Opal (4) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Clefairy (1) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 8. Meridia (5) R. Ajinkya 54.5.

1. ADAMAS, 2. MERIDIA, 3. HIGH REWARD

2. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Bloom Buddy (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Multimoment (9) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Malaala (4) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 4. Quality Warrior (1) N.B. Kuldeep 57, 5. Sweet Melody (2) P. Gaddam 57, 6. Georgia Peach (10) Abhay Singh 55.5, 7. Lightning Fairy (5) Antony Raj 54.5, 8. Team Player (8) Nakhat Singh 54, 9. Dillon (7) B. Nikhil 53.5 and 10. Despang (6) Surya Prakash 52.5.

1. MALAALA, 2. BLOOM BUDDY, 3. DESPANG

3. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Balius (12) Rupal Singh 61, 2. Chuckit (13) Aneel 60.5, 3. Mirana (6) Santosh Raj 60.5, 4. Brilliant View (1) Mukesh Kumar 60, 5. One Wish (9) C.S. Jodha 59, 6. Red Snaper (10) D.S. Deora 58, 7. Four One Four (5) Ashad Asbar 57, 8. Good Connection (8) Gaurav Singh 57, 9. Angel Tesoro (11) B.R. Kumar 56, 10. Green Turf (4) Antony Raj 55, 11. Aerial Combat (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 12. Mark My Day (2) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 13. Max (3) N.B. Kuldeep 53 and 14. Rhythm Selection (14) Md. Ismail 50.5.

1. AERIAL COMBAT, 2. BRILLIANT VIEW, 3. GOOD CONNECTION

4. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.45: 1. Star Babe (6) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (4) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 3. Campania (9) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Dream Station (1) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 5. Call Of The Blue (5) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Grand Duke (7) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Majestic Show (10) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 8. 9. Gurbaaz (2) D.S. Deora 53.5 and 10. Ashwa Sultan (3) Mukesh Kumar 53.

1. DREAM STATION, 2. CAMPANIA, 3. STAR BABE

5. BYERLY TURK MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. Ballerina (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Happy Go Lucky (4) Nikhil Naidu 56, 3. Arabian Queen (1) Ashad Asbar 52, 4. Candy Girl (7) Nakhat Singh 52, 5. Kaitlan (6) C.S. Jodha 52, 6. Malibu (8) D.S. Deora 52, 7. N R I Superpower (3) Akshay Kumar 52 and 8. Sensibility (2) S.J. Sunil 52.

1. BALLERINA, 2. N R I SUPERPOWER, 3. ARABIAN QUEEN.

6. TRADE FAIR PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Asturias (9) Santosh Raj 62, 2. Cash Register (7) Surya Prakash 62, 3. Greek’s Ace (3) Gaurav Singh 62, 4. Over Joy (2) Nikhil Naidu 62, 5. Sorry Darling (1) Aneel 62, 6. Arrowtown (5) Deepak Singh 61.5, 7. Spectaular Cruise (4) A.A. Vikrant 61.5, 8. Wot’s Up Jay (8) Antony Raj 61.5, 9. Solo Winner (10) Abhay Singh 60, 10. It’s My Life (11) P. Gaddam 57 and 11. Epsom (6) D.S. Deora 55.

1. WOT’S UP JAY, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. OVER JOY

Day’s Best: MALAALA.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.