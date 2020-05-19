Balbir remains critical

NEW DELHI

19 May 2020 00:56 IST

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr’s condition continues to be critical, with the Padma Shri awardee remaining on ventilator support.

The 95-year-old has been hospitalised in Mohali for the past 10 days after complaining of high fever and breathing problems.

Fresh brain clot

While he remains ‘hemodynamically near stable’ and has not suffered another cardiac arrest since the last one on May 13, fresh clot has been detected in his brain.

“MRI brain report shows a small fresh blood clot in the brain which is insufficient to explain continued unconsciousness.

“He is currently in semi-comatose condition.

“Secondary near pan-resistant klebsiella infection and fresh pneumonia patches detected in the lungs,” his maternal grandson Kabir said in the latest update on Monday.

Doctors continue to assess and monitor his condition and attempt treatment for the new complications, he added.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir (1948-1956) is considered one of the best centre-forwards of all times and was also the manager of the only World Cup-winning Indian side in 1975.