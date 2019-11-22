Bait And Switch and Brilliant Gold please

Bait And Switch and Brilliant Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Take It Easy (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Dandi March (Sameer), Titanium (V. Jodha) 48, 600/36. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Divija (Sameer), Multibagger (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Gazino (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Bait And Switch (V. Jodha), Brilliant Gold (Sameer) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36.5. They moved level impressively. Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Rhapsody (Roche) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.