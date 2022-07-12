BAI to conduct CWG camp in Hyderabad

Entire contingent to train together from July 18 to 25

Entire contingent to train together from July 18 to 25

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct joint practice sessions for the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers from July 18 to 24 in Hyderabad.

The entire 10-member Indian badminton contingent, including men and women, will practice together before they leave for Birmingham on July 25.

“It’s very important to bring together all the players ahead of the Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8). Such training sessions always help teams to get into rhythm before any big event and also plan and work on team strategies,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the last CWG held in Gold Coast in 2018, India clinched the maiden mixed team gold and finished on top with six medals — two golds, three silvers and a bronze, including the historic men’s doubles silver by Chirag Shetty and R. Satwiksairaj.

“We are the defending champions and our objective will be to continue to play with the same zeal and momentum in Birmingham. We have a very strong team and the players have experience and ability. I’m confident they will put on their best show in Birmingham,” Mishra said.

Two-time Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu will lead the Indian women’s team that includes Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri P. and Ashwini Ponappa.

The men’s team comprises 2021 World Championships silver medallist K. Srikanth, bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, B. Sumeeth Reddy and the star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.