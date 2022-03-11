BAI elections

Special Correspondent

HYDERABAD

India’s chief National coach P. Gopi Chand filed his nomination for the post of vice-president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) .

The former All England champion, who was believed to be filing his nomination for the post of general secretary and had the backing of the BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma, had to change his preference because of a technical issue.

“The BAI constitution, which was amended late last year, mandates that one should be a member of the Executive Council of the association to be elected as general secretary. Since Gopi is not a member of the Council, he had to file for the vice-presidentship (there will be eight in all),” a senior BAI official told The Hindu’.

“Former player and now coach Sanjay Mishra of Chhattisgarh has filed his nomination for the post of secretary.

“The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 19 and with most of the posts being declared unelected at the insistence of the BAI president, elections on March 25 will only see a formal announcement of the new set of office-bearers,” the official added.