December 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar and Malvika Bansod were the lone Indians remaining in the men’s and women’s singles event of the Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters BWF Super 100 International badminton tournament on Thursday.

Kartikey defeated Mads Christophersen of Denmark, seeded five, 21-18, 21-15 while Malvika beat compatriot Tanya Hemanth 21-13, 21-17 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The results (round-of-16):

Singles, men: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar bt Mads Christophersen (Den) 21-18, 21-15; Jia Heng Jason Teh bt Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-12, 21-13; Yohanes Saut Marcellyno (Ina) bt Ayush Shetty 19-21, 21-16, 23-21; Alvi Wijaya Chairullah (Ina) bt Sameer Verma 24-22, 18-21, 23-21; Justin Hoh (Mas) bt Mithun Manjunath 21-19, 21-19; Alwi Farhan (Ina) bt Abhishek Saini 21-15, 21-14; Cheam June Wei (Mas) bt Subhankar Dey 21-15, 21-15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women: Letshanaa Karputhevan (Mas) bt Ira Sharma 21-15, 11-21, 21-18; Malvik Bansod bt Tanya Hemnath 21-13, 21-17; Yun Shuo Sung bt Unnati Hooda 11-21, 21-15, 21-19; Line Christophersen (Den) bt Anupama Upadhyaya 21-10, 21-11; Lin Sih Yun (Tpe) bt Aakarshi Kashyap 21-17, 12-21, 22-20; Wen Chi Hsu (Tpe) bt Imad Farooqui Samiya 21-15, 18-21, 21-13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.