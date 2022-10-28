Sankar assured of a medal in BWF worlds

Sports Bureau Santander (Spain):
October 28, 2022 22:51 IST

Sankar. | Photo Credit: Twitter@Media_SAI

Sankar Muthusamy was assured of a medal in the BWF world junior badminton championships here on Friday, when he defeated Hu Zhen An of China 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in the men’s (u-19) quarterfinals.

Sankar was in control in the third game and decider, despite trailing briefly early on. Sankar, who erred in judgement in the second game from the back of the court, hardly put a foot wrong in the third.

At the change of ends, the Indian was leading 11-7 and he maintained the lead with an error-free and consistent all-court game.

The last Indian to win a medal (bronze) was Lakshya Sen in 2018.

Saina Nehwal is the only player to have won a gold in 2008.

