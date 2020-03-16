Badminton | Kashyap wants BWF to freeze World rankings

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, P. Kashyap, feels that the Badminton World Federation should immediately freeze the World rankings in the wake of the suspension of all major tournaments till the second week of April.

“This should be the first thing they should do. It is imperative for the BWF to do this as it will not only ensure justice to those who have done exceptionally well and also those who are hoping to make it to the Tokyo Olympics this July,” the 33-year-old Kashyap, who returned from the recent All England championship, told The Hindu on Monday.

According to the existing norms, April 30, 2020 is the cut-off date to determine the spots for Olympics from each country. And, to be in contention in singles, one has to be ranked in the top 16 in the World.

“The BWF has to be pragmatic in its approach and respect the players sentiments. Any decision by it should be in the interest of the players especially when deciding on the new norms for qualification for the Olympics,” he said. “It would be great if the BWF keeps in mind the minimum number of tournaments the players need to compete to make the cut,” Kashyap said.

Fresh guidelines

“See, right now we are not training till March 31 because the academies are closed. So, when the BWF eventually takes a call on the fresh guidelines, they have to take into consideration a lot of factors before finding a way out to be of help to the players,” he said.

On his injury which saw him pull out of the All England championship, Kashyap revealed that a back problem (which first hurt him during the 2018 Singapore Open in April) propped again, posing serious discomfort.

“Honestly, because of the coronavirus threat and the subsequent cancellation of these big events including the Swiss, India, Malaysia and the Singapore Opens, I will be the worst hit as it affects world rankings,” he said.

“I am sincerely hoping that the BWF will come up with a please-all solution soon giving enough time to train, prepare and be in the right frame of mind for the Olympics,” Kashyap said.

The London Olympics quarterfinalist also wondered how the All England championship went on.

“I tell you we went there when there was so much of concern. But, the atmosphere there was totally different. The stadium was packed and look at how the eventual champion Viktor Axelsen mingled with the crowds, giving high-fives after winning the title,” he said.

“I mean, if something goes wrong in the wake of the virus, who will be responsible,” he questioned.