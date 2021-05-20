Bach offers extra medical help during the Games

Bach... in a virtual address on Wednesday.

TOKYO

20 May 2021 04:49 IST

Says IOC will hold “safe and secure” Olympics in the midst of the pandemic

Confronted in Japan with some of the strongest medical-community opposition yet to the Tokyo Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach on Wednesday offered to have added medical personnel available to help out when the games open in just over nine weeks.

Bach, speaking remotely at the opening of three days of meetings between the International Olympic Committee and local organisers, said the help would come from various national Olympic committees and be available in the Olympic village and sports venues.

In his 12-minute address, Bach attempted to assure the Japanese public and athletes coming to Tokyo that the IOC will hold “safe and secure” Olympics in the midst of the pandemic.

Bach appeared to be responding to one of the strongest demands so far to call off the postponed Olympics.