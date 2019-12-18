Sport

Azhar predicts a close contest

Needed, change of luck: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali admitted his run-drought.

Needed, change of luck: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali admitted his run-drought.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Says he would step aside from captaincy if he is unable to score

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali on Wednesday said he will “step aside” from the role if he is unable to contribute substantially to the team’s cause, candidly admitting his run-drought.

“I am going through a bad patch but I am not out of form. I am middling the ball well. It is a matter of one good innings and I know I can get back into form,” Azhar told reporters here.

“But yes if I feel things are not working out for me and I am not contributing to the team, I would prefer to step aside myself,” he added.

Azhar also predicted a close second Test at the National Stadium.

“In Rawalpindi the weather had a role to play but here I think it is a good balanced Test wicket for bat and ball and I think we will have a good, close game here. Obviously both teams would want to win here,” he said.

Azhar indicated that leg-spinner Yasir Shah would be making a comeback after being dropped for the first Test, but there will still be no place for middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 9:51:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/azhar-predicts-a-close-contest/article30341302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY