Azhar predicts a close contest

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali on Wednesday said he will “step aside” from the role if he is unable to contribute substantially to the team’s cause, candidly admitting his run-drought.

“I am going through a bad patch but I am not out of form. I am middling the ball well. It is a matter of one good innings and I know I can get back into form,” Azhar told reporters here.

“But yes if I feel things are not working out for me and I am not contributing to the team, I would prefer to step aside myself,” he added.

Azhar also predicted a close second Test at the National Stadium.

“In Rawalpindi the weather had a role to play but here I think it is a good balanced Test wicket for bat and ball and I think we will have a good, close game here. Obviously both teams would want to win here,” he said.

Azhar indicated that leg-spinner Yasir Shah would be making a comeback after being dropped for the first Test, but there will still be no place for middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam.