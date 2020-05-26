Sport

Ayushi resumes training after cyclone Amphan

Ayushi Podder with her father-cum-coach Pankaj.

Ayushi Podder with her father-cum-coach Pankaj.  

After protecting her guns and other equipment from Cyclone Amphan, promising shooter Ayushi Podder has shifted her focus back to training at home.

Anticipating that the cyclone would be a severe one, Ayushi’s father and coach Pankaj wrapped her kit bag and other equipment in polythene sheets and stored them in the shower cubicle of his flat’s bathroom.

As the cyclone hit on May 20, water gushed in through a window of the Podder flat, situated on the fourth floor of a housing society on the outskirts of the city in Hooghly district.

“Our house was flooded with rain water. Since we don’t have cupboards in the house, at least 10 pairs of Ayushi’s sports shoes and some clothes got drenched. We had to give the shoes away to needy people.

However, we saved the gun and equipment by storing them in the shower cubicle (which is compact and has a raised platform),” Pankaj, also a shooter, told The Hindu. Now, Ayushi, who competes in 50m prone and 50m 3-positions rifle events, has resumed her training.

“Ayushi has begun her training again by doing simulation at home. Sometimes, we go downstairs to the makeshift range to train. Since the lift is not functioning, going down these days is a tough job,” said Pankaj.

With uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the National camp and competitions due to the lockdown, 19-year-old Ayushi will continue to train at home.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ayushi-resumes-training-after-cyclone-amphan/article31681215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY