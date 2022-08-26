Ayushi Podder tops women’s rifle 3-position

Special Correspondent August 26, 2022 17:38 IST

21-year-old Ayushi as she topped qualification with 587 along with Priya, and topped the second stage 0.8 point ahead of the same rival

Priya, champion Ayushi Podder and Lajja Gauswami, the best in rifle 3-position event in Bhopal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ayushi Podder beat Priya 16-8 to top the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Thursday. It was a consistently high quality performance by the 21-year-old Ayushi as she topped qualification with 587 along with Priya, and topped the second stage 0.8 point ahead of the same rival. World Cup medallist Lajja Gauswami finished third ahead of Nischal. Bandhvi Singh who had topped the fifth trials and Meghana Sajjanar had also shot 587 in qualification but finished sixth and seventh respectively. Apurvi Chandela shot 579 and placed 11th. Nischal shot the best among the juniors in qualification with 582, but was beaten to the top spot 17-9 by Ramita Jindal. In the non-Olympic 50-metre free pistol, Arjun Singh Cheema and Ravinder topped the fifth and sixth trials respectively, at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad. The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Ayushi Podder 16 (402.3) 587; 2. Priya 8 (401.5) 587; 3. Lajja Gauswami 400.1 (582); 4. Nischal 400.1 (582). Juniors: 1. Ramita Jindal 17 (395.9) 574; 2. Nischal 9 (404.7) 582; 3. Heena Gohei 395.4 (570); 4. Nikita Kundu 391.9 (575). 50m free pistol: Trial-6: Men: 1. Ravinder 562; 2. Abhinav Choudhary 560; 3. Kunal Rana 559. Junior men: 1. Abhinav Choudhary 560; 2. Ajinkya Chavan 549; 3. Naved Chaudhary 545. Junior women: 1. Khushi Kapoor 541; 2. Tiyana Phogat 535; 3. Vibhuti Bhatia 533. Trial-5: Men: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 562; 2. Avishkaar Tomar 558; 3. Ravinder 558. Junior men: 1. Abhinav Choudhary 554; 2. Ankait Tomar 544; 3. Akshat Varma 540. Junior women: 1. Sakshi Suryavanshi 545; 2. Shikha Narwal 540; 3. Divanshi 536. 25m sports pistol: Junior men: 1. Rajkanwar Sandhu 584; 2. Sameer 583; 3. Ankait Tomar 580.



