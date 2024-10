ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN):

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee’s historic run in the women’s doubles of the 27th Asian table tennis championships here came to an end on Sunday as the Indian pair, seeded seventh, lost to Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara of Japan, the ninth seed, 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 in the semifinals.