Ayhika & Sutirtha enters semifinals in women’s doubles, assured of bronze

Reigning Asian Games bronze medallist, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee became the first all-India women’s doubles pair to reach the women’s doubles semifinals of the 27th Asian table tennis championships here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeded 7th, the Indian duo defeated the Korean pair of Nayeong Kim and Eunhye Lee, the 10th seed, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarterfinals. On Sunday, the Indians will take on Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara of Japan, seeded ninth, in the last four clash. While the Sutirtha and Ayhika pair assured itself of a bronze, all the other Indians bowed out early.

Other Indian results:

Men: Singles: pre-quarterfinals: Chan Baldwin (KHG) bt Manav Thakkar 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Yun-Ju Lin (Tpe) bt Manush Shah 14-12, 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8; first round: Yu Song Ham (PRK) bt G. Sathiyan 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; second round: Mohammed Alqasseb (KSA) bt Sharath Kamal 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6; third round: Jonghoon Lim (Kor) bt Harmeet Desai 14-12, 11-7, 11-7.

Women: Singles: pre-quarterfinals: Miwa Harimoto (Jpn) bt Manika Batra 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6; third round: Mima Ito (Jpn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8; Xingtong Chen (Chn) bt Diya Chitale 11-4, 11-7, 11-9; Man Kuai (Chn) bt Sreeja Akula 11-9, 11-6, 11-8; second round: Kum Yong Kim (PRK) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 11-8, 11-5, 11-6; Doubles: Quarterfinals: Ayhika Mukherjee & Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Nayeong Kim & Eunhye Lee (Kor) 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; pre-quarterfinals: Orawan Paranang & Suthasini Sawettabut (Tha) bt Manika Batra & Diya Chitale 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.