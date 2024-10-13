GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayhika & Sutirtha enters semifinals in women’s doubles, assured of bronze

Seeded 7th, the Indian duo defeated the Korean pair of Nayeong Kim and Eunhye Lee, the 10th seed, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarterfinals

Published - October 13, 2024 04:46 am IST - ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN)

Keerthivasan K 2571

Reigning Asian Games bronze medallist, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee became the first all-India women’s doubles pair to reach the women’s doubles semifinals of the 27th Asian table tennis championships here on Saturday.

Seeded 7th, the Indian duo defeated the Korean pair of Nayeong Kim and Eunhye Lee, the 10th seed, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in the quarterfinals. On Sunday, the Indians will take on Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara of Japan, seeded ninth, in the last four clash. While the Sutirtha and Ayhika pair assured itself of a bronze, all the other Indians bowed out early.

Other Indian results:

Men: Singles: pre-quarterfinals: Chan Baldwin (KHG) bt Manav Thakkar 11-4, 11-4, 11-8; Yun-Ju Lin (Tpe) bt Manush Shah 14-12, 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8; first round: Yu Song Ham (PRK) bt G. Sathiyan 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; second round: Mohammed Alqasseb (KSA) bt Sharath Kamal 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6; third round: Jonghoon Lim (Kor) bt Harmeet Desai 14-12, 11-7, 11-7.

Women: Singles: pre-quarterfinals: Miwa Harimoto (Jpn) bt Manika Batra 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6; third round: Mima Ito (Jpn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8; Xingtong Chen (Chn) bt Diya Chitale 11-4, 11-7, 11-9; Man Kuai (Chn) bt Sreeja Akula 11-9, 11-6, 11-8; second round: Kum Yong Kim (PRK) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 11-8, 11-5, 11-6; Doubles: Quarterfinals: Ayhika Mukherjee & Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Nayeong Kim & Eunhye Lee (Kor) 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; pre-quarterfinals: Orawan Paranang & Suthasini Sawettabut (Tha) bt Manika Batra & Diya Chitale 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7.

October 13, 2024

