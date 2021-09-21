Australia steamrollers an off-colour India

Haynes, Healy and Lanning’s half-centuries make it a no contest; Mithali’s in vain

India’s frailties in the batting and bowling department were laid bare as the mighty Australia gave the visitors a nine-wicket hiding in the first women’s ODI to extend its record winning streak to 25 matches.

India, which is aiming to post 250-plus regularly to challenge the likes of Australia, could only manage 225 for eight in an innings that never got the momentum it needed.

Fifth on the trot

Skipper Mithali Raj (61 off 107) recorded her fifth consecutive fifty, which was also her 59th overall, while the other contributions came from debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51), Richa Ghosh (32 n.o. off 29) and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24).

Australia gunned down the target in 41 overs as India’s bowling lacked the teeth. The four-time World Cup-winner last lost an ODI in October 2017.

After a sedate start of 30 runs in eight overs, Australia openers Alyssa Healy (77 off 77) and Rachael Haynes (93 n.o. 100) changed gears to run away with the game.

Healy was the aggressor in their 126-run stand with her dominating knock comprising eight fours and couple of sixes. She was eventually caught at mid off trying to hit another one out of the ground off leggie Poonam Yadav.

Haynes and skipper Meg Lanning (53 n.o. off 69) then shared a 101-run stand and took Australia home for a resounding win.