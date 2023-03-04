Australia makes WTC final, India has to wait

March 04, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - Indore:

Australia’s against-the-odds nine-wicket victory in the third Test over India here on Friday has guaranteed the side a place in the World Test championship final to be held in England in June.

Australia now has 148 points from 18 Tests, at a percentage of 68.52. Irrespective of the result in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad, Australia is through to the summit clash. India has 123 points from 17 Tests at a percentage of 60.29.

If India defeats Australia in the fourth Test, it will qualify for the final. If India goes down or the match is drawn, Rohit and his men will have to wait for Sri Lanka’s away series in New Zealand to know their fate. Sri Lanka has 64 points from 10 Tests at 53.33. If Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand 2-0, the Emerald Islanders will be in the final, at the expense of India.New Zealand, rebuilding despite its heart-stopping one run over England in the Wellington Test, is not the force it once was and Sri Lanka has a realistic chance.

Missing out by a short-head is South Africa that has 88 points from 14 Tests, at 52.38. The ICC sent a release after India’s win over Australia in Delhi that South Africa was no longer in the race.

Ahead of the Test here, Rohit, perhaps overconfident, said India could prepare a green seamer-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad to prepare for the WTC final in the Old Blighty.Now that idea could prove disastrous for India. Expect another spinner-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad.

This WTC final race may go down to the wire.