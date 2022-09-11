Pune
Attained, Enlightened and Gazino pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 11) morning.
Inner sand
600m: Enlightened (Mosin) 36. Impressed.
800m: Comaneci (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Aegon (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Cellini (P. Shinde), Treasure Gold (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Zborowski (Yash) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gazino (rb) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively.
1000m: Emperor Roderic (Umesh), Claudius (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Sierra Dela Plata (app), Eleos (S. Sunil) 1-8, 600/40. They moved level freely. Attained (A. Gaikwad), Chieftain (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.
1200m: Fortunate Son (Parmar), Brazos (Dhebe) 1-26, 800/55, 600/41. Pair easy. Fairuza (Zervan) 1-24, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.
1600m: Pokerface (Zervan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.