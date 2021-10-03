Atletico compounds Barca’s woes

Espanyol stuns Real; Spurs back to winning ways

Real Madrid’s stuttering form continued on Sunday when it was stunned 2-1 away at Espanyol in the LaLiga.

A goal in either half from Raul De Tomas and Aleix Vidal was enough for Espanyol to secure full points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is without a win in three games in all competitions but remains top of the table on 17 points, ahead of city rival Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez heaped more misery on his old club as Atletico claimed a 2-0 victory over the Catalans.

Tottenham eased the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo as Matt Targett’s own goal capped an improved display in its 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs had lost their last three Premier League games and were wobbling again when Ollie Watkins cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener.

Locatelli strikes

Manuel Locatelli struck late to earn Juventus a 1-0 win over Torino in the Turin derby as the ‘Old Lady’ stretched its winning run to four games in all competitions.

Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the champion earned a 2-1 comeback win over Sassuolo.

The results:

Premier League: Crystal Palace 2 (Olise 61, Schlupp 72) drew with Leicester 2 (Iheanacho 31, Vardy 37); Tottenham 2 (Hojbjerg 27, Targett 71-og) bt Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 67); West Ham 1 (Bowen 80) lost to Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 20, Wissa 90+4).

Serie A: Bologna 3 (Barrow 14, Theate 17, Hickey 68) bt Lazio 0; Sampdoria 3 (Stryger Larsen 24-og, Quagliarella 48-pen, Candreva 69) drew with Udinese 3 (Pereyra 15, Belo 44, Forestieri 82); Verona 4 (Simeone 4, Faraoni 15, Caprari 42, Bessa 71) bt Spezia 0.

Bundesliga: Mainz 1 (Ingvartsen 40) lost to Union Berlin 2 (Awoniyi 69, 73).

Ligue 1: Rennes 2 (Laborde 45, Tait 46) Paris Saint-Germain 0.

Saturday: Premier League: Burnley 0 drew with Norwich 0; Leeds 1 (Llorente 18) bt Watford 0; Wolves 2 (Hwang 20, 58) bt Newcastle 1 (Hendrick 41); Brighton 0 drew with Arsenal 0.

Serie A: Salernitana 1 (Djuric 66) bt Genoa 0; Torino 0 lost to Juventus 1 (Locatelli 86); Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 22-pen) lost to Inter Milan 2 (Dzeko 58, Martinez 78-pen).

LaLiga: Cadiz 0 drew with Valencia 0; Atletico Madrid 2 (Lemar 23, Suarez 44) bt Barcelona 0.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 3 (Silva 69, Nkunku 73, 78) VfL Bochum 0.