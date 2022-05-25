ATK Mohun Bagan makes it in style

May 25, 2022 00:52 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan made it to the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup by routing Maziya S&RC 5-2 in the final round action of the Group D league here, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

Joni Kauko scored twice while Roy Krishna, Subhasish Bose and Carl McHugh struck once each to complete an impressive scoreline for ATK MB. Pedro Placeres struck twice for Maziya.

The final group league standings saw ATK MB and Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh tying on top with six points each from two wins but the former confirmed the top spot for having a better head-to-head record.

ATK MB’s chances brightened after Bashundhara beat Gokulam Kerala FC, which had a better head-to-head record with the local giant, 2-1 earlier in the day.

This will be the second successive occasion ATK Mohun Bagan will be playing the inter-zonal semifinals.

Gokulam loses

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings downed I-League champion Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1. Forward Robson Da Silva shaped the Bashundhara win by scoring one and setting up the other for Nuha Marong to score.

Gokulam Kerala reduced the margin through Jourdain Fletcher late in the second half.

The results:

ATK Mohun Bagan 5 (Joni Kauko 26, 37; Roy Krishna 56, Subhasish Bose 58, Carl McHugh 71) bt Maziya 2 S&RC (Tana 45, 73).

Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Jourdain Fletcher 75) lost to Bashundhara Kings 2 (Robson Da Silva 36, Nuha Marong 54).