Yohan Blake severely critical of World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe’s decision to drop certain events from Diamond League 2020

Jamaican sprint ace, Yohan Blake, in the city to promote Road Safety World Series T20, is looking to walk away from Olympic athletics stage on a victorious note at Tokyo 2020.

“It is going to be my last Olympics and definitely I am going for gold. I have got so much medals in the past, this will put the icing on the cake for me at this Olympics in Tokyo.” He was among the medallists at his Olympic debut in 2012 London, and won a relay gold at 2016 Rio.

The 2011 World Athletics 100m champion was severely critical of the move to remove 200m, triple jump, 3000m steeplechase and discus from the schedule of disciplines for the Diamond League next year.

World Athletics chief, Sebastian Coe, endorsed the decision to streamline the league to increase the prize money league’s appeal om television.

Stupid move

“If he (Coe) can take away the 200 and triple jump, I don’t know if he is trying to build it (track and field) or trying to kill athletics.

“It is a stupid move he is making. He must enhance the sports, but is killing it. It is just madness.”

The Jamaican is the second fastest sprinter in athletics history (9.69s at the 2012 Diamond League staged in Lausanne) and the youngest World champion (100m sprint gold at the 2011 World Athletics) at 21 years, 245 days, unveiled the West Indies jersey for RSWS T20 where Brian Lara is among the participants, alongside Sachin Tendulkar Dilshan Tillakaratne, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, to name a few.

I’m the favourite

Replying on his chances in the absence of fellow-countryman Usain Bolt at Tokyo, the 29-year-old said: “I’m always the favourite, the second fastest man in the universe. Everyone has to look up to me.

“Definitely there are some good guys coming, I’ll be looking forward for the challenge, I think it is going to be epic, this is the greatest show on earth and everyone is looking forward to that blue-carpet event, which is the 100 metre, so definitely I am.”

Blake was felicitated by Ravi Gaikwad, Regional Traffic Office, Thane region and member of the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra.

Mohd. Azharuddin, named mentor of RSWS, was also present.