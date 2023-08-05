World University Games | Indian women race walkers win team bronze

August 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

India, comprising Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi, Priyanka Goswami took the women’s 20km race walk team bronze medal at the World University Games in Chengdu on Saturday.

National record holder Priyanka, who was seventh, had the best finish in the team.

Meanwhile, Poorva Sawant finished 12th in women’s triple jump while Shalini Choudhary and Kumari Mukesh took the 13th and 14th spots in women’s discus throw.

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY TEAM IN FINAL

The women’s 4x100m relay team, which finished third in its heat in 44.88s, qualified for the final but the 4x400m relay side was fourth in its heat and crashed out.

There was disappointment in men’s long jump where S. Lokesh could not register a single legal jump (no mark) and the men’s 4x100m relay team had a DNF (did not finish) while the 4x400m relay team was disqualified in the heats.

The results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals): Men: 110m: 1. Ken Toyoda (Jpn) 13.40s.

20km race walk: 1. Salih Korkmaz (Tur) 1:23.40s, 18. Sahil (Ind) 1:33.53, 20. Neeraj Kumar (Ind) 1:35.40, Hardeep (DQ). 20Km walk team: 1. China (4:18.54s).

Pole vault: 1. Johannes Kunjanpaa (5.55m).

Women: 5000m: 1. Mariana Machado (Por) 16:02.58s.

20km race walk: 1. Meryem Bekmez (Tur) 1:33.53s, 7. Priyanka (Ind) 1:40.39; 15. Pooja Kumawat (Ind) 1:45.30, 16. Mansi Negi (Ind) 1:46.04, 21. Nikita Lamba (Ind) 1:50.11.

20km race walk: Team final: 1. China (4:52.02s), 3. India (Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi, Priyanka) 5:12.13s.

Triple jump: 1. Tugba Danismaz (Tur) 14.31m, 12. Poorva Sawant (Ind) 12.80.

Hammer throw: 1. Jiangyan Li (Chn) 71.20m.

Discus throw: 1. Leopoldine Kinzel (Ger) 59.18m; 13. Shalini Choudhary (Ind) 44.42, 14. Kumari Mukesh (Ind) 43.13.

Heptathlon: 1. Christina Posch (Aut) 6107 pts, 16. Tanu (Ind) 4992, 18. Pooja (Ind) 4929.

