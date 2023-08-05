HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World University Games | Indian women race walkers win team bronze

ATHLETICS

August 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Sports Bureau
India’s Priyanka (at centre, in black), who finished seventh, played a big role in India winning the women’s 20km team bronze.

India’s Priyanka (at centre, in black), who finished seventh, played a big role in India winning the women’s 20km team bronze. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India, comprising Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi, Priyanka Goswami took the women’s 20km race walk team bronze medal at the World University Games in Chengdu on Saturday.

National record holder Priyanka, who was seventh, had the best finish in the team.

Meanwhile, Poorva Sawant finished 12th in women’s triple jump while Shalini Choudhary and Kumari Mukesh took the 13th and 14th spots in women’s discus throw.

WOMEN’S 4X100M RELAY TEAM IN FINAL

The women’s 4x100m relay team, which finished third in its heat in 44.88s, qualified for the final but the 4x400m relay side was fourth in its heat and crashed out.

There was disappointment in men’s long jump where S. Lokesh could not register a single legal jump (no mark) and the men’s 4x100m relay team had a DNF (did not finish) while the 4x400m relay team was disqualified in the heats.

The results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals): Men: 110m: 1. Ken Toyoda (Jpn) 13.40s.

20km race walk: 1. Salih Korkmaz (Tur) 1:23.40s, 18. Sahil (Ind) 1:33.53, 20. Neeraj Kumar (Ind) 1:35.40, Hardeep (DQ). 20Km walk team: 1. China (4:18.54s).

Pole vault: 1. Johannes Kunjanpaa (5.55m).

Women: 5000m: 1. Mariana Machado (Por) 16:02.58s.

20km race walk: 1. Meryem Bekmez (Tur) 1:33.53s, 7. Priyanka (Ind) 1:40.39; 15. Pooja Kumawat (Ind) 1:45.30, 16. Mansi Negi (Ind) 1:46.04, 21. Nikita Lamba (Ind) 1:50.11.

20km race walk: Team final: 1. China (4:52.02s), 3. India (Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi, Priyanka) 5:12.13s.

Triple jump: 1. Tugba Danismaz (Tur) 14.31m, 12. Poorva Sawant (Ind) 12.80.

Hammer throw: 1. Jiangyan Li (Chn) 71.20m.

Discus throw: 1. Leopoldine Kinzel (Ger) 59.18m; 13. Shalini Choudhary (Ind) 44.42, 14. Kumari Mukesh (Ind) 43.13.

Heptathlon: 1. Christina Posch (Aut) 6107 pts, 16. Tanu (Ind) 4992, 18. Pooja (Ind) 4929.

Related stories

Related Topics

sport / athletics, track and field / athletics / sports event / international tournament / regional championship / university

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.