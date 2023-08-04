World University Games | Bronze for Jyothi Yarraji and Amlan Borgohain

August 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji broke her women’s 100m hurdles National record while taking a fighting bronze at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Friday night.

A little later, national record holder Amlan Borgohain made it a memorable day for India by picking the men’s 200m bronze with a season-best 20.55s.

Jyothi, the first Indian woman to win a sprint hurdles gold at the Asian Championship in Bangkok recently, also came very close to 2024 Paris Olympics entry standard (12.77s) while clocking 12.78s.

Jyothi Yarraji does it AGAIN, it's a New National Record and PB for Jyothi at the #WorldUniversityGames 🥳



The #TOPSchemeAthlete finished 3⃣rd in Women's 100m Hurdles Event Final & bagged a🥉for 🇮🇳



Many congratulations champ 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/vH68dvUxn2 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2023

Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster took the gold while China’s Wu Yanni, who was disqualified for the false start at the Asians, took silver and Jyothi put up a strong fight over the last three hurdles for her medal.

Both Jyothi and Amlan are coached by James Hillier at the Reliance Foundation and their medals are the country’s first by a female hurdler and a male sprinter at the Universiade.

PERSONAL BEST BY AJAY

Meanwhile Ajay Kumar produced a personal best 65.99m in the men’s hammer throw and finished 11th while Sathya Tamilarasan was seventh in women’s pole vault with 3.60m. Susmita Tigga was 13th in the women’s 3000m steeple chase while her teammate Bhagyashree Lahanu Navale could not finish the event.

VIKRANT, ANUJ IN JAVELIN FINAL

Vikrant Malik (71.15m) and Anuj Kalera (69.49) entered the men’s javelin throw final after the qualification round but in the women’s 1500m Laxita Sandilea (4:36.51) and Shivechha Vikas Patil (4:52.00) finished 11th in their respective heats and failed to progress further.

Also crashing out were Anurag Yadav (15:29.21, ninth) and Ravi (15.28.38s, 11th) in the men’s 5000m after their heats.

The results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals): Men: 200m: 1. Tsebo Matsoso (RSA) 20.36s, 3. Amlan Borgohain (Ind) 20.55.

400m hurdles: 1. Ming-Yang Peng (Tpe) 48.62s,

Hammer throw: 1. Qi Wang (Chn) 73.63m, 11. Ajay Kumar (Ind) 65.99.

Women: 200m: 1. Nikola Horowska (Pol) 23.00s.

100m hurdles: 1. Viktoria Forster (Slo) 12.72s, 3. Jyothi Yarraji (Ind) 12.78 Natl record, OR own 12.82, 2022.

3000m steeple chase: 1. Cara Patricia (Aus) 9:46.02s; 13. Susmita Tigga (Ind) 11:10.77; Bhagyashree Lahanu Navale (Ind) DNF.

Pole vault: 1. Angelicaz Moser (Swi) 4.62m; 7. Sathya Tamilarasan (Ind) 3.60; Sindhushree Ganesha (Ind) NM.