World U20 athletics: Women’s mile relay team finishes eighth, sprint hurdler Nandini seventh

The Hindu Bureau Cali (Colombia) August 07, 2022 21:37 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:37 IST

After some wonderful highs in the last few days, there was a bit of disappointment in the women’s 4x400m relay where India finished eighth and last in the final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships here on Saturday evening.

The Indian team of Summy, Priya H. Mohan, Rajitha Kunja and individual 400m bronze medallist Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3:36.72s. The USA won the gold in 3:28.06s.

Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara was seventh in the women’s 100m hurdles final in 13.46s. Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill took the gold in 12.77s, a championships record. And Supriti Kachhap was 17th out of 19 finishers in the women’s 5000m final in 17:44.58s.

