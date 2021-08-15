World athletics u-20 postponed by a day

KOCHI

Anxious moments for Indian participants at airport

The World Athletics under-20 championships, scheduled to begin in Nairobi on Tuesday, has been postponed by a day and will start on August 18. However, there is no change in the closing date (August 22).

“The impact of COVID on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge,” explained World Athletics.

“However, the full athletics programme will be accommodated across five days rather than five-and-a-half days.”

The Indians had some anxious moments at the New Delhi airport on Saturday night as they got ready to fly to Nairobi via Doha.

Officials of the airline, which was to fly the team to Doha, asked for a letter from the Kenyan Health Ministry to clear the athletes for the flight.

“We have the invitation from World Athletics and every athlete has an individual QR code from the Kenyan Health Ministry but they were not accepting it,” said a coach with the team.

The matter was sorted out and the team reached Nairobi on Sunday.