Women’s 4x100m team to make World Relays debut in Poland

Kiran Pahal new face in women’s 4x400m squad

The Indian women’s 4x100m relay team will make its World Athletics Relays debut at the Silesian Stadium at Chorzow, Poland, on May 1 and 2.

The team includes under-20 World champion Hima Das, World University Games gold medalist Dutee Chand and S. Dhanalakshmi, who came with some impressive times in the recent Grand Prix.

The Athletics Federation of India announced a 20-member team (4x100m and 4x400m) for the World Relays on Tuesday and it will be the first international event for the sprinters after the 2019 Asian championships in Doha.

Kiran Pahal, who came into prominence with an impressive 52.73s as a 19-year-old at the 2019 National Open in Ranchi and who who had consistently finished second behind M.R. Poovamma in the recent Grand Prix meets, will be making her debut in the women’s 4x400m team.

Training trip

“We are excited to get our athletes ready for their first international competition after the COVID-induced gap. We are glad the team will spend time in training in Turkey before it reaches Chorzow for the World Relays,” said Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president.

“With Dhanalakshmi emerging on the scene in the Federation Cup last month, she and Dutee Chand are two Indian runners who have clocked sub-11.50 this season.

“We believe the 4x100m women’s team with Dhanalakshmi, Dutee, Hima Das and Archana Suseendran can come up with a good effort.”

The AFI will also be sending javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, Rohit Yadav, Rajender Singh and Annu Rani to Turkey later this month for a training camp.

The teams:

4x400m relay: Men: Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv, Sarthak Bhambri, Ayyasamy Dharun and Nirmal Noah Tom; Women: M.R. Poovamma, Subha Venkatesh, Kiran, Anjali Devi, R. Revathi, V.K. Vismaya and Jisna Mathew.

4x100m relay: Women: S. Dhanalakshmi, Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Archana Suseendran, Himashree Roy, A.T. Daneshwari.