HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jyothi wins women’s 100m hurdles at 26th National Federation Cup athletics in Ranchi despite late wobble

The 23-year-old National record holder betters her meet record, Tejas takes men’s hurdles title easily

May 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - RANCHI:

Stan Rayan
Jyothi Yarraji after winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the Federation Cup athletics in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Jyothi Yarraji after winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the Federation Cup athletics in Ranchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Tejas Shirse who claimed the 110m hurdles crown at the Federation Cup athletics championships in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Tejas Shirse who claimed the 110m hurdles crown at the Federation Cup athletics championships in Ranchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

She had just broken the meet record and everybody appeared to be after Jyothi Yarraji after the women’s 100m hurdles final in the 26th National Federation Cup athletics championships at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Wednesday.

Photographers wanted to click pictures, the media wanted a comment and the dope control officials wanted to take Jyothi for testing as they did with almost all the winners and a few select athletes here.

With very few finals on the championships’ penultimate day, National record holder Jyothi was clearly the star of the evening. And though the 23-year-old wobbled a bit towards the end, she was far ahead of the others and bettered her meet record she had set the previous morning in the heats. It was virtually a one-horse race and she helped three girls behind her – Nithya Ramraj, Sapna Kumari, and Pragyan Sahu – to achieve the Asian Championships’ qualifying standard (13.63).

“I thought I was going to fall after the 10th hurdle...I wanted to have a fast time and probably rushed too much. But I’ve fallen so many times in training, so probably that’s how I recovered,” said Jyothi, from Andhra Pradesh who is a part of the Reliance Foundation and is coached Britain’s James Hillier.

Jyothi finished last season with a national record (12.82s) at the National Open and her 12.89s so early this season season offers hope that she could be on a record-breaking spree this year too.

But Jyothi was not done yet. Some 45 minutes later, she was back on track in the 200m heats and improved her personal best from last month’s 23.60s to 23.47s as she won her race.

She was grinning as she saw her time on the giant screen. “I didn’t expect that,” she said.

Her Reliance Foundation teammate, Tejas Shirse who had broken international Siddhanth Thingalaya’s meet record in Tuesday’s heats, clocking 13.61s (old record 13.65) was also an easy winner in the men’s 110m hurdles final.

Meanwhile, Shalini Chaudhary took the women’s discus throw title with a performance that was more than 15 metres behind Kamalpreet Kaur’s national record. Kamalpreet, incidentally, had failed a dope test last year and is now undergoing a three-year ban.

The results (finals): Men: 110m hurdles: 1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Mah) 13.72s, 2. Madhvendra Singh (Raj) 14.01, 3. Sachin Binu (Ker) 14.23.

Hammer throw: 1. Damneet Singh (Pun) 64.91m, 2. Taranveer Singh (Pun) 64.81, 3. Lokesh Poonia (Raj) 57.61.

Women: 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 12.89s MR, OR 13.43 own, 2. R. Nithya Ramraj (TN) 13.44, 3. Sapna Kumari (Jha) 13.58.

Discus throw: 1. Shalini Chaudhary (MP) 49.35s, 2. Paramjot Kaur (Pun) 48.76, 3. Salmi Kispotta (Odi) 46.31.

Tuesday’s late events: Men: Discus throw: 1. Harpreet Singh (Pun) 55.63s, 2. Nirbhay Singh (Har) 54.39, 3. Sachin Suhag (Har) 51.34.

Decathlon: 1. Usaid Khan (UP) 6970 pts, 2. Mohit (Har) 6794, 3. S. Gokul (Ker) 6752.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.