Athletics

Weightlifter Seema banned for four years for doping

Representative Image

Representative Image   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Seema’s dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam

India’s Commonwealth Championship silver medallist weightlifter Seema has been slapped with a four-year suspension for a doping violation.

In a statement, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said Seema’s dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam.

“Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules,” said a statement.

“The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM).”

They are all non-specified substances as per the WADA prohibited list of 2019.

She had been given a four-year suspension by NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.

Seema won a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women’s 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Athletics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 11:59:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/weightlifter-seema-banned-for-for-years-for-doping/article30418753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY