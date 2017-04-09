Visa issues threaten World Relays trip

The IAAF World Relays championship begins in the Bahamas in just about 12 days, but the Indian teams are still not sure whether they will get their visas on time.

The Athletics Federation of India has finalised the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams for the two-day meet which starts in Nassau on April 22 but the visa interviews are yet to be taken.

“They have to go through the US, and there are visa issues. We are not sure whether they will get the visas since the immigration policies have changed. We have been trying for more than 20 days now,” an AFI official told The Hindu on Sunday.

A top national camp coach confirmed the development.