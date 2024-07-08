Ukraine's Mahuchikh breaks 1987 women's high jump world record

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League to break a mark that has stood since 1987.

The 22-year-old world champion brushed off suggestions though that the jump had made her the clear favourite for the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26.

"I am looking forward to the Olympic Games here. I am sure it will be a great competition with an even better atmosphere, but I know it will be hard and very competitive," she said.

The Ukrainian outperformed the world indoor champion, Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, with both competitors clearing the 2.01 metre height on their second attempts.

While Olyslagers failed to clear 2.03 metres in three attempts, Mahuchikh succeeded on her second try.

Mahuchikh, who took bronze at the Tokyo Games, raised the bar to 2.07 metres and cleared it again on her second attempt, setting a Ukrainian record.

She then elevated the bar to 2.10 metres, which she cleared on her first try, earning applause from the audience at Stade Charlety in southern Paris as she bettered Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's record from 1987 by one cm.

"Finally, I signed Ukraine into the history of world athletics," said Mahuchikh, who fled her home city of Dnipro in early 2022 after the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Alison Williams)

