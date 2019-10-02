Two records set on day one

Two new meet records were created on the inaugural day of the Dasara Games 2019 for “The Chief Minsters’ Cup” at the Chamundivihar stadium here on Wednesday.

Bangalore City hogged the limelight by bagging five of the eight gold medals at stake in athletics. In the men’s section, Bangalore City won three, while its women won two.

V.A. Shashikanth emerged as the fastest man with a new meet record of 10.50s, erasing the 22-year old record of 10.60s set by Clifford Joshua of Bangalore City in 1997 and equalled by Sonith Mendon of Mysuru in 2009 and Manish, also of Mysuru, in 2017.

Chaitra Devadiga brought some cheer for host Mysuru by winning the women’s 5000m gold with a new meet record timing of 17:38.6s, erasing the old mark of 18:15.8s set by Thippavva Sannaki of Mysore in 2009.

The results: Athletics (winners only): Men: 100m: V.A. Shashikanth (Bengaluru City, NMR, 10.50s, Old: Clifford Joshua, Bengaluru City, 1997, 10.60s, Sonith Mendon, Mysuru, 2009, 10.60s, Manish, Mysuru, 2017, 10.60s), 800m: T.H. Devaiah (Bengaluru City, 2:00:7s), 400m Hurdles: M.D. Amar (Belagavi, 53:00s), 5000m: Vishwambhar (Bengalore City, 15:54:4s).

Women: 100m: N.S. Inchara (Bengaluru City, 11.8s), 800m: R. Usha (Bengaluru City, 2:28.7s), 5000m: Chaitra Devadiga (Mysuru, NMR, 17:38.6s, Old: Thippavva Sannakki, 2009, 18:15:8s), 400m Hurdles: R. Sindhu (Mysuru, 1:07:8s).

Team events: Men: Hockey: Belagavi bt Mysuru 1-0, Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 10-1.

Football: Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 3-0, Belagavi drew with Mysuru 1-1, Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 3-0, Bengaluru City bt Kalburgi 3-1, Belagavi bt Bengaluru Rural 2-1.

Basketball: Mysuru bt Kalburgi 74-69, Bengaluru City bt Bengaluru Rural 60-56.

Handball: Mysuru bt Kalburgi 40-18.

Throwball: Bengaluru City bt Belagavi 25-12, 25-17; Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 25-10, 25-17; Mysuru bt Belagavi 25-17, 25-11.

Ball-badminton: Mysuru bt Belagavi 35-15, 35-12; Bengaluru City bt Kalburgi 35-31, 35-16; Bengaluru Rural bt Belagavi 35-18, 35-17; Mysuru bt Kalburgi 35-22, 35-20; Bengaluru City bt Belagavi 35-19, 35-13.

Netball: Mysuru bt Kalburgi 50-17, Belagavi bt Bengaluru City 35-28.

Cycling (100km): 1. Sridhar Savanur (Bagalkot), 2. Raju Bhati (Bagalkot), 3. Basu Theradal (Bagalkot).

Women: Hockey: Mysuru bt Belagavi 6-0, Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 3-0.

Basketball: Mysuru bt Bengaluru City 53-34.

Handball: Mysuru bt Kalburgi 23-3.

Throwball: Bengaluru City bt Kalburgi 25-8, 25-14; Mysuru bt Belagavi 25-22, 25-12; Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 25-12, 25-16.

Ball-badminton: Mysuru bt Belagavi 35-9, 35-19; Bengaluru City bt Kalburgi 35-25, 35-19; Bengaluru Rural bt Belagavi 35-24, 35-20.

Netball: Bengaluru City bt Kalburgi 39-30; Mysuru bt Belagavi 44-8, Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 46-9.

Kho-Kho: Bengaluru Rural bt Kalburgi 15-14 (by one point & 4.50s), Mysuru bt Belagavi 13-1 (by 12 points & an innings), Bengaluru City bt Belagavi 10-4 (by 6 points & an innings).