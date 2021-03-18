Athletics

Men’s 3000m steeplechase | Two athletes injured

The men’s 3000m steeplechase event saw saw several injuries and the organisers running around to find emergency medical support.

While Haryana’s Naveen Kumar Dagar slipped and fractured his tibia and fibula on the left leg, Prince Raj Mishra of Sikkim twisted and dislocated his left ankle.

Both accidents happened on turns on the track. While Naveen was being attended to, and lifted into the ambulance, Prince kept writhing in pain before one of the AFI officials brought in his own vehicle.

