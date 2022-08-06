Athletics

Triple jump silver for Selva Prabhu in World Under-20 Championships in Colombia

Tamil Nadu’s Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, who won the men’s triple jump silver at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau Cali (Colombia) August 06, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:30 IST

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the men’s triple jump silver in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships here on Friday.

The 17-year-old from Madurai, who is coached by Cuban Yoandris Betanzos at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari, produced a personal best 16.15m in his second attempt. He finished behind Jamaica’s Jayden Hibbert, who set a new championships record (17.27m) while taking the gold.

It was India’s third medal at the under-20 Worlds, with the 4x400m mixed relay team (silver) and Rupal Chaudhary (bronze in women’s 400m) bringing the other medals earlier.

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar missed a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s javelin throw with a personal best 72.17m. Ukraine’s Artur Felfner won the gold with 79.36m.

Nandini Agasara set a new under-20 national record, clocking 13.34s, while finishing third in the women’s 100m hurdles and qualifying for the final as one of the fastest losers.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Barath Sridhar, Deepak Rohilla, Rihan Choudhary and Kapil finished fifth in the semifinal in 3:15.00s and failed to progress further.

