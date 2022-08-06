Triple jump silver for Selva Prabhu in World Under-20 Championships in Colombia

Vivek finishes fourth in javelin, Nandini enters women’s 100m hurdles final

Tamil Nadu’s Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, who won the men’s triple jump silver at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vivek finishes fourth in javelin, Nandini enters women’s 100m hurdles final

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won the men’s triple jump silver in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships here on Friday.

The 17-year-old from Madurai, who is coached by Cuban Yoandris Betanzos at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari, produced a personal best 16.15m in his second attempt. He finished behind Jamaica’s Jayden Hibbert, who set a new championships record (17.27m) while taking the gold.

#WorldAthleticsU20



Brilliant Selva Thirumaran!



🥈Sliver Medal (men's Triple Jump)

💫 Performance- 16.15m#Indian youngsters continue their brilliant run at the World Athletics U20 Championships.



Congratulations to all! pic.twitter.com/z3yIAiJrMQ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 6, 2022

It was India’s third medal at the under-20 Worlds, with the 4x400m mixed relay team (silver) and Rupal Chaudhary (bronze in women’s 400m) bringing the other medals earlier.

Rupal won Bronze at World Athletics Junior Championships in Cali with a personal Best time of 51.85 seconds.

.

Well done young Rupal!

.@WorldAthletics@WeAreTeamIndia@afiindia#WACali22pic.twitter.com/bVvp6FODvI — Adille Sumariwalla OLY (@Adille1) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar missed a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s javelin throw with a personal best 72.17m. Ukraine’s Artur Felfner won the gold with 79.36m.

Nandini Agasara set a new under-20 national record, clocking 13.34s, while finishing third in the women’s 100m hurdles and qualifying for the final as one of the fastest losers.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Barath Sridhar, Deepak Rohilla, Rihan Choudhary and Kapil finished fifth in the semifinal in 3:15.00s and failed to progress further.