Tough road ahead for Neeraj Chopra

He may have been the World No. 4 and won gold at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games but life will not be easy for Neeraj Chopra as he works his way back to the world circuit after the recent elbow surgery.

“It will be a difficult process to change his way of throwing and he needs a lot of trust and patience to do so,” said national javelin coach Uwe Hohn.

“Neeraj is very talented and could throw very far but for that he has to be healthy! He is throwing too often with the upper body in front.

“If that happens, then his arm is too deep and there is stress on the shoulder and elbow. He started this way of throwing in 2017 and his history of shoulder injury started then.”

Neeraj, according to deputy national coach Radhakrishnan Nair, has resumed training but the big question is whether he will be ready for this September’s World championships.

If he is at his best, Neeraj has the potential to win India’s first-ever Olympic medal in athletics and the country will be keen to see him back in action as soon as possible.