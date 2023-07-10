Top female quartermiler fails dope test

July 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI:

Indian athletics appears to be in big doping trouble with the Asian Championships in Bangkok just a couple of days away.

After shot putter Karanveer Singh was dropped from the Indian team for the Asians after failing a dope test, there is talk that a top female quartermiler has also tested positive and has been handed a provisional suspension.

A leading woman sprinter from the South, who was not included in the squad for the Bangkok Asians, is also under provisional suspension for failing a dope test. All the three athletes are national campers.

The National Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Federation of India have not let out any names or offered details of the substances involved or when and where the tests were taken.

